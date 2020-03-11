Upcoming film to highlight dangers of texting, driving

Wabash Valley filmmaker Candy Beard has aimed her production company’s fifth feature film at a widespread public safety problem — texting while driving.
Dreams Come True Films plans to begin filming “The Text” this summer. The movie will be family oriented, but also meant to raise awareness. Its plot involves a lifelong friendship devastated by a horrific car accident that not only results in physical injuries, but also tests the marriages of the lead characters.
“We want to entertain with our family drama, but also educate the public and hopefully encourage people to put their phones away when they are driving,” Beard stated. “Life is so much more precious than any message.”
Actors from Indiana and eight other states will carry lead roles in “The Text,” which was written by Beard. Daniel J. Beard will direct it, and Tonna Kaye Logan of Clinton will be executive producer.
Fundraisers are planned to help cover the cost of the production. An Indiegogo.com campaign is underway online. An Elvis tribute concert featuring impersonator Marc Stucker is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at the Wabash Valley Activity Center at 300 S. Fifth St. in Terre Haute. Tickets are $6, and can be purchased from Beard by email at candy_dreamscometruefilmsllc@yahoo.com, or by texting to 812-251-4472. Also, Texas Roadhouse rolls and cinnamon butter are being sold as a fundraiser at $8 per dozen and $3 for butter through April 1; those can be purchased through email or texts, as well, and will be ready for pickup on April 6.
Additional details can be viewed on the film’s Facebook page at facebook.com/TheTextMovie/.
