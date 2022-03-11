“Unstoppable” was the theme at the Terre Haute Women’s Conference at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods’ ballroom in Le Fer Hall on Friday.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event, a morning of inspirational speeches delivered to a full house.
Former tennis star and college coach and current author and motivational speaker Jennifer Magley — who is married to Terre Haute native Rob Padget — was the keynote speaker.
Taking the stage in an ornate lavender textured dress that extended to her ankles, she said, “I’m trying to bring spring to the area,” as a light snow fell outside.
“There is no shame in being knocked down,” Magley declared, before asking women to partner up with someone seated at another table, and share with one another a series of stories — a time they overcame an obstacle, another time they failed, and then asked the strangers to describe one another and their greatest wish for one another.
She asked the women to write down their greatest dream, then to cross it out and write down an even bigger dream.
After they did so, Magley asked, “Why didn’t you write that down in the first place?”
Also speaking was Dr. Allison Barber, President and Chief Operating Officer of the WNBA team Indiana Fever.
Barber charted her unlikely career, from being told “You can’t do anything” to her first job at the Pentagon, writing a communications plan for missile defense. She described her “take it to the hoop mentality” thusly: “Dream big, start small, be ridiculously faithful.”
Terre Haute native Laura Burdick began the day with her speech, perhaps embodying “unstoppable” the most of all. Burdick taught yoga in Indianapolis until, in June 2020, a devastating car accident rendered her a quadriplegic. As she underwent rehab in Omaha, Nebraska, her sister’s online account of her reassimilation has drawn a large number of avid followers.
She philosophized that in life, we all have detours. She still teaches yoga and promotes healing and well-being.
After the conference, Burdick said in an interview, “Out in Omaha, when I was in therapy, I taught [yoga] in-person to their staff weekly, and I’ve taught virtual classes through the studio in Indianapolis where I was working.”
Burdick was surprised by the number of people who followed her journey.
“I was overwhelmed,” she admitted. “I was amazed at how many people followed along, and I got cards and notes from a lot of people. I joked with my sister, who posted stuff on my website, I said, ‘Are you lying in them to keep them interested? What are you making up and telling them?’
“I felt encouraged by it and felt a lot of love that people were following along and were interested,” Burdick added. “And then I saw it as an opportunity to reach out and talk to people and keep promoting health and chasing your goals.”
Also during the conference, SMWC President Dottie and Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristin Craig presented the Women’s Excellence in Leadership award to Karen Harding, CEO of Chances and Services for Youth (CASY).
Virtual speakers for the conference included Tiffany Baker with 3 Sisters Investments, Maqubè Reese, CEO/founder of Tribe Consulting, Bo Turner with BoCo Collective and Charity Wilkes, a holistic health coach.
After two years of virtual conferences due to the pandemic, The Terre Haute Women’s Conference returned to The Woods, which had previously hosted the event in March 2019.
Each speaker was presented with a framed portrait of themselves rendered in comic-book fashion.
Magley responded to the portrait by saying, “Oh my gosh, my dream’s come true, being in a comic book.”
Burdick said, “At this stage, I’m not surprised by being anything. I’m fine with being a comic book character, I think it made me look powerful. I like that.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
