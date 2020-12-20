'Unreal' turnout: More than 400 boxes of food distributed at annual food giveaway

Tom Childress, along with hundreds of others, will have enough food to eat this holiday season thanks to the annual B&S Plumbing and Heating and Catholic Charities of Terre Haute food giveaway.
For the better part of a decade, the Stewart family — owners of B&S Plumbing — have partnered with Catholic Charities in an effort to spread holiday cheer and ensure their friends and neighbors have something to eat.
This year the two distributed more than 400 boxes of food, along with Christmas hams and turkey. The boxes are filled with dairy products such as a gallon of milk, yogurt, cheese and sour cream; fresh produce such as potatoes, onions and apples; scrambled eggs and cooked chicken.
They also include crackers, canned fruit and vegetables, and stuffing mix.
Childress — who regularly takes advantage of local food giveaways — said Saturday's ham and fixings will likely last him through next week.
He was one of more than 400 who took advantage of Saturday's giveaway at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School. The line for the drive-thru style giveaway at times snaked around the block.
Jennifer Buell, assistant agency director of Catholic Charities, said the turnout is indicative of the need the community has for food.
She said data collected in 2018 showed 38,000 food-needy individuals in the Wabash Valley. Since the beginning of this year, that number has jumped more than 25% to nearly 50,000, according to Feeding America.
"Overnight, essentially, the need for food in our seven county service area rose 25%," Buell said. "These individuals are struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table."
Buell said partners and families like the Stewarts are a big part of helping Catholic Charities keep the community fed.
In under an hour, the Stewarts had handed out all the hams they'd brought to distribution and started giving away whole frozen turkeys.
Sally Stewart called the turnout "unreal."
Seeing so many families file through, knowing that they might otherwise go without this holiday season, is a humbling experience, Sally Stewart said.
"It really shows you how fortunate you are," Stewart said of co-hosting the food distribution each year.
"We're thankful for all our family's blessings, and want to pass some of that along to our friends and neighbors."
Childress, who wheeled his allotment of food away in a small hand cart, said that sentiment isn't lost on those on the receiving end of the blessing.
"Some people don't have nothing at all," Childress said. "Now, because of these folks, we're honored and blessed to be able to have something."
