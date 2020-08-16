Unprecedented school year starts Tuesday

An unprecedented school year is about to begin for Vigo County School Corp. students, as COVID-19 continues to bring uncertainty about what the future holds.

But district officials say one thing is certain — teachers are much better prepared than they were when school abruptly ended March 13 and remote learning began.

“We’re looking forward to the first day of school Tuesday,” said Karen Goeller, deputy superintendent. “Yes, it will be challenging, but our teachers really have shown a lot of strength in the past and I know they’ll continue to do so.”

For students attending traditional school, the first 14 days — which start Tuesday — use an A/B staggered schedule that is part in-person, part remote. Students will attend school every other day, based on their last name; the other days will be remote learning from home.

“It’s vastly different than the remote learning we went through in an emergency last spring,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communication. “These teachers have been trained. We have a great new mix of print and digital resources, especially for the first 14 days. It doesn’t rely on digital resources for those without a device, but for those with a device, they’ll have access.”

Teachers have trained on new Chromebooks, which are expected to arrive for students in grades 3-12 the week of Sept. 7.

“Our teachers feel like they are ready to tackle remote learning at any stage we go to this year,” Riley said, particularly if the district should at any point need to go fully remote because of COVID.

“Chromebooks will make everything easier. It’s going to teach our kids how to interact with technology. It’s not just a remote learning tool; they are going to use those in the classroom as well,” Riley said.

The district is also looking for ways to improve internet access for families “because we know that is a big issue,” he said. On its website, the district has a list of free wifi hotspots that include VCSC school parking lots, the Vigo County Public Library, community organizations and several businesses.

Students can go to these wifi hotspots and upload or download materials and then use their device offline.

According to Goeller, the district has five school buses with wifi hotspots that could be deployed if the district went fully remote in the future. It’s also pursuing a grant that could enable it to have even more.

“We have a group in the community that is helping us look at which areas in the community need those hotspots the most,” she said. Those sites would be publicized, in the event the district would have to go fully remote, Riley said.

A/B schedule

On Friday, school officials discussed the first 14 days of school, new materials being used and teacher training over the spring and summer.

With the A/B schedule, teachers will present new content during in-person learning days, and students would practice the skills learned on the days they learn remotely, Goeller said.

For elementary students, CARES Act dollars “allowed us to purchase some tremendous print materials to have at home,” including language arts and math workbooks, she said. Other materials provide health and wellness activities.

“We don’t want the second day to be stressful for students and families,” Goeller said. “We don’t want to introduce brand new, high level content that students have not experienced before.”

The curriculum will have both print and digital components.

For students that don’t have access to a device those first 14 days, there will be many print resources to use and they’ll be able to complete their work. If they have devices, they can go online and have access to many more resources.

Until Chromebooks arrive, “We’re trying to accommodate students who have devices and those who don’t have them” in the first 14 days of school, Goeller said.

Once the Chromebooks arrive, “That will give us many more options,” particularly if the district moves into more remote learning later on, she said.

John Newport, math and science curriculum coordinator, described some of the materials going home with elementary students, which will include Everyday Math skills workbooks as well as Everyday Math at-home games kits; resources will align with classroom lessons.

Elementary teachers also will have “in case of emergency,” or ICE, math resource kits, if a scenario develops where a student must suddenly go home. “Teachers can quickly pull the appropriate resources for that student to work on,” he said.

Janet Brosmer, language arts curriculum coordinator, said teachers have undergone much training on Canvas, a learning management system for grades 3-12. She described it as a “digital storage house” for teachers to organize their lessons and to give students quizzes, assignments, pictures, video and more.

All students K-12 will have an email address.

For younger students, materials will be sent home that include learning activities, such as for health and wellness.

While the state guidelines call for five hours of instructional time for grades 1-6 during remote learning, “We don’t want kids sitting in front of the computer for five hours a day,” Riley said. “Activities are going to be important.”

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.