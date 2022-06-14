'Unprecedented': Dangerous temperatures, heat index expected in Wabash Valley for next few days

To the distress of nearly everyone in the Wabash Valley, the heat index is proving to be somewhat of an overachiever.
When the Terre Haute Police Department issued a Heat Advisory on Monday throughout west, central and southwest Indiana, along with another for Tuesday from 11 a.m. through Wednesday at 9 p.m., it expected the heat index — what the temperature really feels like when humidity is figured in — to reach 109. Instead, WTWO meteorologist Jesse Walker reported, it topped out on Monday at 120.
Meteorologist Kacie Hoover with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis commiserated with Hauteans while looking over Terre Haute statistics on Monday when she said, “It’s horrible there.”
At that point, the heat index was 106, a number some would reflect back on fondly. Hoover expected temperatures to rise to 97-100 Tuesday through Thursday, while Friday would be relatively cool, reaching only the low 90s.
Walker expected the heat index to come down to a high of 110 on Tuesday and 105 on Wednesday. “The air is drying out, so the index is not as high,” Walker said. “But when the air dries, it allows the actual temperature to go higher.” He expected record highs of 100 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“It’s kind of unprecedented,” he admitted.
Hoover added that the worst recent heat wave was in 2012, with multiple days in which temperatures soared above 100.
Walker said a front coming in on Thursday will knock the temperatures down a bit for the weekend — Friday, Saturday and Sunday should see highs reaching 87 — but “the heat wave will return at full force at the beginning of next week.”
Beth Sweeney, the executive director of the southwestern Indiana chapter of the Red Cross, said she had checked in with Dorene Hojnicki, the director of the Emergency Management Agency, as well as Mayor Duke Bennett’s office to offer support for any plans the county or city had for a cooling center, but nothing had been decided on Monday.
Reach Services said it hoped to have a cooling center ready by July, but in the meantime, the homeless should contact the organization at 812-232-6305 and any relief will be decided on a case-by-case basis.
Hoover’s advice for surviving the heat: Stay inside, or at least limit the time one is outside. Drink lots of water to stay hydrated. Wear lightweight clothing. When parking after a drive, make sure there are no children or pets left inside the car. And check in on neighbors who may be susceptible to heat or do not have air-conditioning.
Terre Haute police added that heat stroke is an emergency and anyone suffering from it should call 911.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
