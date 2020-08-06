Universal, Indiana, will receive $550,000 for water and sewer improvements.
The money comes from federal grant funding totaling $15.3 million and announced on Thursday by Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
In Universal, the project will install a raw water well, build standby power for all wells and the wastewater treatment plant and replace the iron filter treatment unit. Also, 20 hydrants will be replaced and a booster pump station installed.
The state distributes Community Development Block Grant funds to rural communities, which assist units of local government with various community projects.
The second round of the 2020 CDBG program begins on Aug. 24, with proposals due on Sept. 24 and final applications due Nov. 20. Additionally, the suspension of the Blight Clearance Program, Main Street Revitalization Program and Public Facilities Program will continue. Therefore, only Wastewater/Drinking Water and Stormwater Improvement Program applications will be accepted for Round Two.
Funding for the block grant programs originates from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program and is administered the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. For more information, visit www.in.gov/ocra/cdbg.htm
