United Way’s Success By 6 Impact Council’s longstanding fundraiser Power of the Purse is today through Saturday, but like many things will look different this year. The event will still center around a purse auction that will be available virtually for the entire community to participate.
Ten purse packages, donated by local supporters, will be up for grabs with each centered around a purse and packed to the brim with goodies. An example of a package is Breakfast at Tiffany’s, which was donated by Altrusa of Terre Haute. It includes a Black Kate Spade tote and wallet, Ross Elliott earrings and necklace, Longchamp sunglasses, and gift cards.
The auction, sponsored by Duke Energy, opened today at 9 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Saturday. To see all the packages and bid visit the auction at www.32auctions.com/purse2020.
All money raised from the event will benefit United Way’s Success By 6 Impact Council which supports the children in our community through early childhood education initiatives with a goal of improving the amount of children “kindergarten-ready” upon entry to school.
This year, the money raised will support the council’s newest initiative, K-Packs.
These packs will include activity plans and materials that will provide families with instructions on literacy and numeracy building skills, opportunities for pretend play, practicing fine motor activities, while fostering critical thinking, experimentation, and creativity. These activities can help develop skills that are needed to create a foundation for learning. A solid base of skills like these can greatly influence a child’s later academic success.
Each K-Pack will cost $10 to produce. Success By 6 is encouraging the community to support this initiative by donating $10 to provide a K-Pack for a local kindergartener.
To support the K-Pack initiative directly visit: uwwv.org/kpack
