The United Way of the Wabash Valley will be giving away $10,000 to one of its donors as part of this year's fundraising effort.
The incentive is made possible by a gift from Terre Haute Chevrolet, the dealership and the United Way announced Thursday.
"I want us at Terre Haute Chevy to lead by example," said Kevin Cauble, general manager of Terre Haute Chevrolet. "So, to that end, we want to raise awareness for and incentivize interest in United Way of the Wabash Valley by giving away $10,000 to one lucky donor.
"We are proud to support our community and to be a part of the efforts to eliminate the root causes of poverty and to help struggling working families through the advancement of the education, employment and heath care initiatives of the United Way."
The cash giveaway for this year's drive is in lieu of a car, as the organization had done in the past, said Abby Desboro, United Way's marketing and communications director.
"We think a cash incentive would be more appealing to donors overall," Desboro said.
Cauble said to be eligible for the drawing — to take place in January 2020 — donors must give a minimum of $25 by the end of the year for a single entry. Current donors also get an entry for increasing their donation by $25. Donors can gain additional entries for every new pledge of $25 or 10 entries for every donation of $100 or more.
Bill Riley, board member and vice president of resource development for the United Way, said this year's community resource drive will rely on the promise of the organization's new impact councils, or groups of community professionals driven to end generational poverty in a handful of areas.
"We're no longer spreading our resources out a mile wide and an inch deep," Riley said. "Now we're working with experts in our community to make a big impact on the root causes of generational poverty."
Riley said he is proof that motivated people with concentrated efforts can change a family's fortune.
"My family was one of the few that have been able to break free of generational poverty through education, social services and community health programs," Riley said. "I can't imagine a world in which my family, generations down the line, would have to go back to that.
"This is what you're fighting for when you fight with United Way."
Richard Payonk, executive director of United Way of the Wabash Valley, also touted at Thursday's announcement a way in which prospective donors can understand where their money goes and how it helps.
Though the organization's "Choose Your Impact" page on its website, donors can explore the root causes of generational poverty, as determined by more than a year of roundtable discussions throughout the community.
The goal being, Payonk said, is helping people find an area of need they're passionate about and show them their money is going toward what they want it to.
"Donors in today's generation want to see the impact they're making," Payonk said. "Past generations were very generous and very trusting. ...Donors today are still very generous, but want to see what they changed, what kind of impact they had.
"Our Choose Your Impact website allows those donors to go on a bit of a journey. We showcase the areas we believe are causing generational poverty, but we ask what what they believe. And we think that will make a great difference."
To learn more about United Way of the Wabash Valley's impact councils and areas of focus, visit www. uwwv.org/choose.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.