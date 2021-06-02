The United Way of the Wabash Valley’s new 365 Small Business Circle will allow businesses to easily assist the community and receive some recognition in the process.
Businesses can provide an investment at the level of their choice, ranging from $2 per day to $5 per day or $365 to $1,825 annually.
Their investment will support the overall impact work of the United Way, and also provide benefits to the business based on their investment level.
”You don’t have to be a big corporation to make a difference,” said Danielle Isbell, resource development director for the United Way.
For more information about the United Way 365 Small Business Circle or to sign up visit uwww.org/365.
