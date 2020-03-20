United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation have launched a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to support immediate economic stability and basic needs in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Sullivan and Vermillion counties in Indiana and Clark County in Illinois.
The relief fund will launch with $100,000.
This includes $50,000 committed by United Way and $50,000 from the Community Foundation. Both organizations are also committing an additional $50,000 each [$100,000 total] as a matching challenge grant for the community.
The organizations will reach out to corporate partners, individual philanthropists, foundations and community members seeking further support that will be matched up to the additional $100,000. Through this effort, both organizations hope the fund can quickly grow to $300,000 or more.
“Our organizations know many people in our community were already one missed paycheck away from financial crisis, and we know that this pandemic is creating so much additional stress,” said Richard Payonk, United Way executive director. “In these uncertain times, we need to work together and convene our community to address these urgent needs.”
The purpose of the fund “is to quickly and effectively grant resources to community-based organizations best positioned to meet the emerging needs resulting from this crisis,” said Beth Tevlin, Community Foundation executive director. “The funds will go to any organization, including, but not limited to healthcare, education, business or non-profit, that understand the need and can support local residents and families who are most affected by emerging health, economic, and social impacts of the COVID-19 virus.”
While the fund will not be providing grants to individuals, it will be funding non-profits or other entities, who can then provide people and families with services and support, Tevlin said.
More information will be released in the coming days about how organizations can simply and quickly request emergency funds and how disbursements will be managed.
Additionally, the Community Foundation has formulated a separate component in the form of a Rapid Response grant process to address issues related to COVID-19.
This component will allow hospitals, emergency management offices, federally qualified health centers and local law enforcement in Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties to submit requests for grants up to $5,000.
If community members are interested in donating, please visit uwwv.org/covid or wvcf.org/covid. Also, corporate partners and foundations seeking to be partners in the fund can reach out to Danielle Isbell at disbell@uwwv.org or Beth Tevlin at beth@wvcf.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.