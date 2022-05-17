United Way seeks projects for 'Serve the Valley'

United Way of the Wabash Valley is planning its annual volunteering event, Serve the Valley, to rally volunteers throughout the community on July 22.
This event is used as a way to mobilize the caring power of volunteers to make a meaningful impact here at home.
Serve the Valley is seeking community volunteer projects from local organizations. United Way will then work to recruit volunteers to complete the projects on July 22.
The event typically has hundreds of volunteers complete projects for organizations throughout the Wabash Valley. Participation is open to any organization in United Way’s service area (Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties in Indiana and Clark county in Illinois) that could use a helping hand with a project.
Past volunteer organizations included neighborhood initiatives, churches, food pantries, schools and more. Sample projects include landscaping, cleaning, painting, local school and library prep, and park beautification.
To see the Project Guide, visit uwwv.org/serve for guidance on project ideas and requirements.
"Seeing the power that a group of volunteers can bring to an organization is amazing," United Way marketing and communications director Abby Desboro said in a news release. "We are all trying to do such great work for our community, and this event allows those organizations who work so hard to tackle something they typically wouldn’t have the time to."
To register a project and find out more details about Serve the Valley, which is sponsored by Union Health, visit uwwv.org/serve or call the United Way at 812-235-6287. Volunteer sign-ups will begin in mid-June.
