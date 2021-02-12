United way seeks help in distributing K-Packs to kids

The United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Success By 6 Impact Council is seeking assistance with a project to help prepare children for kindergarten.
Through a Strong Start grant from Early Learning Indiana, the council is distributing kindergarten-readiness packs, or K-Packs, which help children develop needed skills for kindergarten. The K-Packs include activity plans and materials that will provide families with instructions on literacy and numeracy building skills, opportunities for pretend play, practicing fine motor activities, all while fostering critical thinking, experimentation and creativity. These activities will help develop skills that are needed to create a foundation for learning, which can greatly influence a child’s later academic success.
Witnessing the stress COVID-19 was placing on current kindergarteners, the council decided to extend funding for the project to include at-risk kindergartners. These first-year students have seen many disruptions in their learning, which could become detrimental to their future educational success if a strong foundation is not laid during this crucial time. The K-Packs are meant to bridge that gap by providing ways for children to learn by having fun.
The council is planning to distribute 2,700 K-Packs across the community, with 1,800 funded by the grant and targeted to children preparing to enter kindergarten later this year. The remaining 900 will be strategically provided to at-risk kindergartners with the help of local school corporations. There have been 29 distribution sites secured so far for children entering school in the fall, but help is needed in reaching more 4- and 5-year-old children.
“We are looking for partners to get these K-Packs into the hands of every 4-year-old in the five Indiana counties and to those 5-year-olds who have not attended school this year," said Renee Henry, Success By 6 member and coordinator for the project with the Terre Haute Children’s Museum. "Our hope is that the preschools, libraries, doctor’s offices, churches, dentist offices, or others who have access to these children will step forward to join us in helping prepare our children for this important transition to kindergarten. We are grateful for the 29 organizations who have already registered so we can reach children between now and August.”
Organizations that interface with children preparing to enter kindergarten next year can sign up as a distribution site at https://form.jotform.com/thcm/k-packs. For more information, contact Henry at education@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com.
