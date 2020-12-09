United Way seeks applicants for safety net programs

United Way of the Wabash Valley has announced a grant opportunity to help those in need by making funding available to organizations providing safety net or vital emergency assistance.
The Safety Net grant opportunity is open to any organization providing immediate and emergency assistance of vital needs such as food, shelter, and clothing in the United Way’s six-county service area of Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo in Indiana, and Clark in Illinois.
Organizations interested in applying can find the application and a full definition of safety net services on the United Way website at uwwv.org/funding.
There will be a virtual informational meeting regarding the steps for application and what programs are considered safety net at noon Jan. 7. The full application is due by 4 p.m. Jan. 29. For questions or to RSVP to the informational meeting, contact Mark Johnson at mjohnson@uwwv.org or 812-235-6287.
The United Way is focused on a long-term goal of moving 10,000 families out of financial struggles and into stability. But the organization also knows there are problems today that need to be addressed in the area of vital emergency assistance, such as food, shelter, and clothing needs.
The organization "is focused on addressing the long-term root causes of generational poverty, but while doing so we must support those that are struggling today with safety net services," said Richard Payonk, executive director. "COVID has really intensified the immediate needs of families in our community and our hope is that we can respond with needed funding to support organizations that are providing frontline services to our neighbors who are in trouble.”
