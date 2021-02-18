The United Way of the Wabash Valley’s has announced its Substance Use Disorders Impact Council will host a free virtual program on Feb. 23.
The program is called “The Many Pathways of Recovery: A Free Virtual Substance Use Disorder Treatment Symposium.”
The event is an effort to educate the community and to promote destigmatizing substance use disorders. It will focus on what professionals and organizations are doing in the community and how the community can better help those struggling.
For more details and to register, visit uwwv.org/event. This symposium offers continuing education credits to those who qualify.
The United Way said the event was created because many in our community are not aware of current resources that can assist individuals in the recovery process. This day-long symposium will highlight current, evidence-based approaches to the assessment of opioid addiction; treatment modalities; and psycho-social support options in the Wabash Valley.
Anyone who wishes to learn more about these topics is encouraged to register and attend.
In it’s first two years, the council has brought in over $1.5 million in funding to the community to address substance use disorder. The United Way said it takes addressing these issues to help break the cycle of poverty and work toward the organization’s goal of moving 10,000 families out of financial struggles and into stability.
