United Way of the Wabash Valley recently announced a new grant opportunity made available by its Financial Management Impact Council. The Council promotes financial coaching and income management throughout their six-county service area.
In 2019, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System reported 12% of adults wouldn’t be able to pay their monthly bills if they incurred an unexpected expense of $400 or more. Additionally, in 2018, the FINRA Investor Education Foundation found that in Indiana, 48% of individuals lack a rainy-day fund and 16% reported that over the past year, their household spent more than their income.
This prompted the Financial Management Council to develop a grant, Financial Skills at Work, that focuses on proposals to expand financial literacy education in the Wabash Valley at individuals’ places of employment.
United Way is seeking proposals from qualified applicants to coordinate, manage and monitor the training programs and provide post-training coaching/mentoring opportunities. Applicant organizations will work with an employer partner or partners to deliver convenient and incentivized financial literacy training to their employees. The goal of the program is to expand all participants’ ability to understand and properly apply financial management skills such as, family budgeting skills, encouraging ongoing savings to assist with emergency situations and retirement savings, as well as reduce the need to seek high cost borrowing alternatives.
The UWWV Financial Management Impact Council is making available $100,000 in funding to be provided over one year from the grant start date. Pending successful assessment, these grants may be renewable.
The council invites applications from any interested group or organization in the six-county United Way service area -- Vigo, Vermillion, Clay, Parke and Sullivan counties in Indiana; Clark County in Illinois. Organizations interested in applying must submit a Letter of Intent package by April 4 and are required to attend an informational meeting March 25.
For more information, contact Mark Johnson at 812-235-6287 or mjohnson@uwwv.org. For the full list of requirements and application details visit uwwv.org/funding.
