United Way releases Kindergarten Readiness Report

The United Way of the Wabash Valley's Success By 6 Impact Council today released its Kindergarten Readiness Report for the 2019-2020 School Year.
The report is a comprehensive overview of a data study conducted by the Success By 6 Impact council across kindergarten classes in 6 local school corporations. The report assesses the preparedness of the kindergarten students in the Wabash Valley upon entry to school.
The mission of the United Way's Success By 6 Impact Council is to prepare our local children to enter school ready to learn by supporting early childhood education in our community.
This study is intended to be a measurement tool for the council to assess if the programs and initiatives they are implementing are moving the needle on preparing children for school with high-quality early childhood education, according to a news release from the United Way. With measurable improvements in kindergarten readiness the organization expects to advance its goal to move 10,000 families out of financial struggles and into stability.
Kindergarten classrooms across the Wabash Valley already perform a variety of industry accepted assessments, but there was no consistent measurement being used which allowed for a communitywide picture of children's preparedness for kindergarten, according to the United Way. The Success By 6 Impact Council, composed of experts in the early childhood education field, combined these industry accepted readiness assessments to create a kindergarten readiness checklist. The checklist included an assessment of 15 skills for teachers to complete based on their initial observation of children entering school.
The Success By 6 Kindergarten Readiness Checklist was completed using random sampling in 105 classrooms across six school corporations: Clay Community Schools, Marshall Community Unit Schools, North Central Parke Community School Corporation, South Vermillion Community School Corporation, Southwest School Corporation and Vigo County School Corporation.
The results of the assessments were assembled with each of the 15 skill categories averaged. Those numbers were then compiled and normalized on a 100-point scale for an overall “Kindergarten Readiness” score of 75. This 75 is a benchmark and a starting point for comparing future scores.
This assessment will be used to track a trend from year to year, and is not a grade, but a way that United Way can demonstrate if their efforts, along with other community support programs, are making a difference for the children in our community.
The Success By 6 Impact Council is currently in the process of completing this process for the 2020-2021 school year and will produce a yearly report on its findings. The full report and more information on the Success By 6 Impact Council is available at uwwv.org/sb6
