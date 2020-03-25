United Way releases COVID-19 application for assistance

The United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation have released application details for COVID-19 assistance.
Last week, those organizations jointly launched a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to support immediate economic stability and basic needs in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Sullivan, and Vermillion counties in Indiana and Clark County in Illinois.
The purpose of the fund is to assist service provider organizations helping individuals and families with immediate COVID-19 related financial needs not covered by government programs or other traditional relief sources.
Payments will not be made directly to individuals or families requesting financial assistance. Instead, the fund will provide financial assistance to non-profits, healthcare, education, business, law enforcement, emergency management or other organizations that either:
• Provide financial assistance in the form of food, shelter, clothing or any arising needs, or:
• Provide financial aid to individuals, or;
• Organizations with financial or supply-based needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
All requests will be prioritized and funded based upon up-to-date community needs assessments. Each organization may apply for a maximum of $5,000 and reapply for additional funds two weeks after they receive fund disbursement.
The requests will be reviewed and disbursements made at least weekly after approval by a committee selected and approved by United Way of the Wabash Valley and Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
Committee membership includes seven community volunteers and staff from both organizations who are experienced in fund allocation and grant management. Funding decisions will be based on community needs, funds remaining and other pending requests.
Those organizations wanting to apply can request funds through a simple process. The application should be less than one page and include the below information. It should be emailed to covid19fund@uwwv.org:
• Date: (requests to be considered in order)
• Name of organization
• EIN # and/or IRS status
• Contact Information: Name/Address/Phone/Email (check disbursement requirements)
• Request Amount: (maximum of $5K per request)
• Funding Period: (what anticipated period of time does the funding cover)
• State the aature of the request. Identify exactly what you propose to do with the funds. Vague requests will receive less consideration. As best as possible, justify the need for such funding with data comparison vs, normal operations.
Initially funded by both organizations the fund has grown to more than $145,000 in just a few days. It has seen donations from local corporations and individuals across the Wabash Valley.
Community donations up to $100,000 will be matched in cooperation from the United Way and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
If community members are interested in donating to the fund please visit uwwv.org/covid or wvcf.org/covid.
All money donated will remain in the Wabash Valley and can be designated to specific-county use. No administrative fees will be charged, so 100% of the donations will flow into the local community.
Corporate partners and foundations seeking to be partners in the fund can reach out to Danielle Isbell at disbell@uwwv.org or Beth Tevlin at beth@wvcf.org.
For more information on the fund and how to apply visit the website uwwv.org/covid.
