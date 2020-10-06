United Way 'Recap and Roundup' is Thursday

The United Way will be holding a free virtual ‘Recap and Rundown’ event on Thursday with sessions at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Both sessions are open to the public and will contain the same information.
"These events provide the opportunity to bring the community together for a short time as we all work to Stand United and make a difference in our community," the United Way of the Wabash Valley said in a news release.
The United Way will be using this event to show the community the impact made over this past year in their progress toward the goal of moving 10,000 families out of financial struggles and into stability.
This will include an update of the current status of the impact councils highlighting the different initiatives and grants each have accomplished, an overview of the impact the United Way has been able to achieve surrounding the need created by the COVID pandemic, as well as a look to the future to see what’s ahead for our community.
The event will be held virtually and will feature various members of the United Way team speaking to address the different issues that they have been tackling as well as the ones that will soon be addressed. If there is time, the team may also field potential questions or concerns from those present.
For those interested in attending please RSVP to mkoenig@uwwv.org to receive the virtual link.
