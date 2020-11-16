United Way provides incentive to early childhood teachers in training

United Way of the Wabash Valley has announced a new program to help address a shortage of trained early childhood education teachers.
The group's Success By 6 Council wants to help address the problem with its Early Childhood Education Credential Assistance Program.
The program has made $30,000 available as educational fulfillment incentives to those who complete their credential/degree program using the federally funded and Indiana-administered Teacher Education and Compensation Helps program or Illinois’ Gateways Scholarship Program.
These are currently funded programs that provide tuition reimbursement to students in the early childhood education field.
This United Way gap funding will be available to support individuals as an additional direct monetary incentive to complete their education and also as an incentive payment to assist the individual’s early childhood education program employer as they support their employees to help them attain their educational goals. The incentive funding will range from $500 to $1,500 based on the credential or degree type.
Individuals interested in applying for the Early Childhood Education Credential Assistance Program opportunity can find the full details and requirements on the United Way website at uwwv.org/funding.
Direct questions about the program to Mark Johnson at mjohnson@uwwv.org or 812-235-6287.
