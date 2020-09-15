United Way 'Power of Community' auction is on through Sunday

The United Way's Power of the Community event will be a virtual silent auction from today (Sept. 15) through 7 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 20).
Power of the Community is an annual event that the United Way continues to hold as a part of their efforts to promote high-quality early childhood education and support Success By 6 programs in Clay County.
This virtual auction is in place of the usual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Items on auction this year are varied and unique. The packages are wide-ranging and for all ages, including items geared towards kids, like a trampoline or the ‘Movie and a Pizza Party’ package. Some of the items, however, will appeal more for the adults, for example a package including a coupon for a one night stay at the French Lick Resort as well as a round of golf for two.
To learn more about the Power of the Community, link to the auction, or donate visit the website at uwwv.org/poc
The co-chair for the event, Kathy Deal, said, “Times are tough, and now more than ever we need to rally around our children. Continuing to support them and give them the opportunities that they deserve to have should be among our highest priorities during this time. Programs like these open our children up to the joy that they can discover in the pages of a book or a classroom. Power of the Community helps to secure funding that will grant our children a brighter future."
