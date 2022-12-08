The United Way of the Wabash Valley has announced its annual grant opportunity available to organizations providing safety net or vital emergency assistance for need in the community.
Safety net programs are programs designed to address immediate needs with emergency assistance such as food, shelter, and/or clothing services.
The Safety Net grant opportunity is open to any organization providing immediate and emergency assistance of vital needs in the United Way’s 6-county service area of Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo in Indiana, and Clark in Illinois.
Organizations interested in applying for the Safety Net grant opportunity can find the application link and a full definition of safety net services on the United Way website at uwwv.org/funding.
There will be a virtual informational meeting regarding the steps for application and what programs are considered safety net at 5 p.m. Jan. 4. The full application is due by 4 p.m. Feb. 14. For questions or to RSVP for the informational meeting contact Dorothy Chambers at dchambers@uwwv.org or 812-235-6287.
