The United Way of the Wabash Valley has added a new “Family Read, Play & Learn” nook at Adamson’s Fabric Care Services, 711 E. National Ave., Brazil.
“Family Read, Play & Learn” nooks are developed specifically for vended laundries.
The literacy nooks were already installed at Sullivan Laundry Center in Sullivan, Courtesy Cleaners on Wabash in Terre Haute, and Archer Avenue Dry Cleaning and Laundry in Marshall, Illinois.
The nooks are uniquely designed to create safe, fun, and engaging spaces for children and families to read and learn together within a laundromat setting.
Each is equipped with literacy-rich materials to support children’s early brain and language development and is a meaningful way to serve laundry owners’ community and customers.
Each nook nook includes a heavy-duty table/chairs, a book stand, a washable rug, 50 start-up books, and a 1-year subscription to update the collection with 20 books a month.
The United Way is looking to install more of these nooks; if interested contact the United Way at 812-235-6287.
