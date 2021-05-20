The United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Strong Neighborhoods Council is making available up to $60,000 in funding for neighborhood improvement mini-grants to the community.
The Neighborhood Improvement Project mini-grant program will focus on any neighborhood in the United Way’s service area of Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties in Indiana and Clark county in Illinois.
These mini-grants will be between $1,000 and $5,000 each and are intended to enhance the look and feel of a neighborhood by addressing public safety, beautification projects, blight elimination and/or government-service improvements.
Examples of these types of projects include adding lighting in public areas, a neighborhood clean-up initiative, public landscaping projects, public murals and park improvements.
This council is working to bring residents and organizations together to build thriving neighborhoods where residents feel safe and connected to one another. In doing so, applicants are encouraged to collaborate with a community organization such as a civic organization, neighborhood association or a business to be the project lead or fiscal agent, but neighborhood residents can join forces and apply if sufficient fiscal management controls can be demonstrated.
The deadline to apply for these grants is Friday June 18th. Full mini-grant details and the application can be found at uwwv.org/sngrant.
