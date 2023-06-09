Homebuying may get easier for some families with help from a new home down payment assistance program from the United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Financial Management Impact Council.
Many families in the Wabash Valley struggle to save enough for a down payment on a home. The tight housing market worsens the struggle, driving up prices on single-family homes and putting them even more out of reach for low- to moderate-income families. For many households, a down payment assistance program can help to make homebuying more achievable.
The program will provide up to 5% in assistance for the purchase of a home up to a price of $80,000 for qualifying families. A home purchase price over $80,000 will be considered for qualification, however, the assistance payment from UWWV will not exceed $4,000.
The program is partnering with five participating banks that are offering specialized mortgage programs for those eligible for assistance.
“Homeownership has long-lasting and life-changing impacts on a household’s financial well-being but is out of reach for some families in the Wabash Valley," said Dorothy Chambers, United Way's Community Impact manager. "It can provide stabilization for families so that they can focus on other aspects of their lives. United Way’s new home down payment assistance program can help families realize their dream of owning a home by providing funds to cover down payment and closing costs, which can often be difficult to pay for. We hope families will consider applying for these funds, and we invite them to contact us or visit our website to learn more.”
Eligibility requirements must be met to be approved for the program and include:
• The entire household size and loan-qualifying income must be under the county’s 80% Area Median Income. These limits are established by the federal government and are listed on the program’s website. (Applicant must provide proof of income.)
• The applicant must complete approved financial literacy classes prior to closing on the home or provide proof of completing such courses in the last year.
• The purchased home must be the applicant’s primary residence in the counties of Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo in Indiana or Clark in Illinois.
For a list of full eligibility requirements and partnership banks visit uwwv.org/HDPAP or contact Chambers at dchambers@uwwv.org.
