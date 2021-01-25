United Way offers education mini-grant opportunity

United Way of the Wabash Valley has announced another round of its mini-grant opportunity issued from its Youth Success Impact Council.
This grant opportunity is aimed at assisting school aged children from grades K-12 who are having issues regarding attendance or staying engaged while learning.
The council has $31,000 dedicated to expanding this offering. It is looking for programs aimed at student engagement in their current education forum (real, virtual or in-home) and that will work to improve long-term student attendance rates. Project proposals will enhance student engagement, interest and enthusiasm in their studies, as well as improved attendance, all of these outcomes contributing to better overall educational experience and readiness for our youth.
Proposals can target any age group or grade level and may take place at home, at a school, or summer program. The projects may also serve any number of students, though the project must have a clear aim at students who are at risk of or have demonstrated a record of high absenteeism or have become disengaged from their studies.
Proposals must also be structured to provide sustained development; working with students over-time, with proposals suggesting a one-time event structure will not be eligible.
Applicants may apply for $1,000 to $5,000 per program. Funds must be used by May 31, 2022. The deadline to apply is February 26. For the full list of requirements and application details visit uwwv.org/funding.
