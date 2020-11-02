United Way offers child literacy mini-grants

The United Way of the Wabash Valley's Success By 6 Impact Council is offering Provider Literacy Mini-Grants of up to $250 each.
The organization will award multiple grants. Grant applications will be due to United Way by November 13th. For more information and to download the simple application visit www.uwwv.org/funding or contact Mark Johnson at mjohnson@uwwv.org or 812-235-6287.
The funds are intended to help childcare providers provide high interest literacy print materials in a manner that best meets the current needs of the families and children they serve. Funds can be used to purchase print materials in a variety of ways including take home kits, book giveaways, classroom library materials, or even small group activities as examples.
The goal of the Success By 6 Provider Literacy Mini-Grants is to nurture a love for reading and learning in young children (0 – 5). The only request of the Impact Council is to get books directly into the hands of children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.