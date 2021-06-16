United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Youth Success council and Strong Neighborhoods council have joined forces to offer additional assistance in order to help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
United Way’s additional assistance is open to any household who is participating in the Federal Communications Commission Emergency Broadband Benefit program in the Indiana counties of Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo.
The $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households.
The benefit also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.
The additional assistance offered by United Way is up to $100 to offset internet installation costs of Emergency Broadband Benefit participants.
A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:
• Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program
• Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year
• Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year
• Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers
• Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program
Emergency Broadband Benefit enrollment is currently open and households can apply by contacting their preferred participating broadband provider directly, online at GetEmergencyBoradband.org, or by calling 833.511.0311 for a mail in application.
Households can apply for up to $100 to offset internet installation costs which will be paid directly to service providers.
To receive the United Way’s additional assistance, proof of program participation and a copy or photo of internet bill can be sent to dchambers@uwwv.org or by mail to 100 S. 7th Street, Terre Haute, IN, 47807.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.