United Way of the Wabash Valley hosts annual meeting

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.