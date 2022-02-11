United Way of the Wabash Valley hosts annual meeting

United Way of the Wabash Valley hosted its annual meeting at The Ohio Building Thursday.
The event, presented by Union Health, brought together donors, volunteers and community partners to celebrate the progress with the United Way.
It also provided a look at the future of the organization as it works towards the goal of moving 10,000 families out of financial struggles and into stability.
New board members were elected by donors and included Amanda Hogue with Novelis, Jon Scherle with First Financial Bank and Jamie Woodruff with the City of Sullivan.
A new slate of officers was approved to include Hicham Rahmouni of Lugar Center for Rural Health as president; Kristin Craig of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce as vice president; Amy Haworth, a community advocate, as secretary; and B.J. Riley of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College as treasurer.
Recognized for their service to the board were outgoing members Kathy Deal, Dan Gisel, Jeff Fisher, John Plasse and Alia Shuck.
The United Way also recognized outstanding volunteers for their work supporting the organization.
The Richard D. Newport Award went to Amy Gibson of the Vigo County Public Library for her work in leading the library’s annual resource drive and producing resources vital to the United Way’s community work.
The Solomon Award went to Gordon Afdahl, a longstanding volunteer on the Community Impact Committee.
The United Way also presented two awards to recognize community partners participation in giving and impact.
The Live United Partner Award, sponsored by Duke Energy, was given to The Hometown Savings Bank (formerly Terre Haute Savings Bank) to honor their dedication, innovation and success in giving through their United Way Annual Resource Drive.
The Impact Champion Award, sponsored by Ivy Tech Community College, was given to Mental Health America of West Central Indiana for their dedication to strategically addressing systems-level, community-wide issues using a collective impact approach.
The United Way also recognized Terre Haute Chevrolet for their generous sponsorship of $10,000 for the Annual United Way Resource Drive Incentive, with the winner announced earlier in January as Katie Dilling.
Highlighting the night were two speakers who spoke on the work of the United Way in the community.
Charity Mouck from Reach Services explained their Financial Skills Grant that Reach Services was awarded from the Financial Management Impact Council.
This grant helped over 50 families participate in financial skills classes and provided wrap around services to better prepare them for financial stability in the future.
Jamie Woodruff, the director of community development & recreation for the City of Sullivan, detailed their Ring Doorbell Community Safety Initiative that was started with a Strong Neighborhoods Impact Council Neighborhood Improvement Grant.
The program, set to launch later this year, will provide Ring Doorbells to residents of predetermined city blocks that will be accessible to law enforcement in the event of an incident to help promote community safety.
United Way’s Executive Director Richard Payonk discussed the success of the organization's transition to a collective impact United Way and highlighted both investments made this past year and investments on the horizon for the community.
