The United Way announced its yearly awards at the annual meeting, which this year was presented by Union Health on Thursday at the Terre Haute Convention Center.
The awards were:
- The Solomon Award
- is awarded annually to recognize the efforts of one community leader who demonstrated extraordinary wisdom, responsiveness, and flexibility in investing funding resources entrusted to the United Way by the donors of the Wabash Valley. This award was given to Krissie Pickering who co-chairs United Way’s Success by 6 Council and is instrumental in enhancing early childhood education in the Wabash Valley.
- The Impact Champion Award
- , sponsored by Ivy Tech, honors an organization annually that has shown extraordinary collaboration and dedication to strategically address systems-level community-wide issues using a collective impact approach. This award was given to the Vigo County School Corp. for its work with United Way in reading initiatives, financial literacy programs and more.
- The FOCUS Grant
- is a new award that is an exclusive opportunity by the Vanguard Society, a group of generous United Way contributors. The winner of the $3,500 grant was “One School, One Book” from the Youth Success Council. “One School, One Book” is a month-long shared reading event that takes place in the South Vermillion Community School Corp.
- The Richard D. Newport Award
- is awarded annually to passionate community members, who are eager to dedicate their own time and energy to advocate for United Way’s mission and develop their resources. This award was given to Amanda Hogue of Novelis for her work in consistently leading their annual resource drive and producing resources vital to the United Way community work.
- The Live United Partner Award
- , sponsored by Duke Energy, is presented annually to honor a business for its dedication, innovation, and success in giving through the United Way Annual Resource Drive. It went to Union Health.
The United Way also recognized Terre Haute Chevrolet for its generous sponsorship of $10,000 for the Annual United Way Resource Drive incentive.
Also at the meeting, the new slate of officers was approved to include Kristin Craig as president, Amanda Hogue as vice president, Kristi Howe as secretary and Michael Collins as treasurer. Recognized for service to the board were outgoing members Kim Marlow and Hicham Rahmouni.
For information on the United Way, visit www.uwwv.org or call 812-235-6287.
