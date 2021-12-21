United Way names Youth Success grant recipients

United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Youth Success Impact Council has awarded $271,000 from its new Successful Student Transitions Initiative to three local organizations.
This initiative is part of Youth Success’ overall strategy to invest in programs that help Wabash Valley youth gain the knowledge, skills, and character development to succeed in kindergarten through high school and be prepared for the next steps in life.
The council is awarding the grants over three years to fund large-scale transition projects to these recipients:
• Terre Haute Children’s Museum, in partnership with Sarah Scott Middle School, will facilitate the transition from fifth to sixth grade by adding a new one-week summer STEM Camp to the school’s established Where Everyone Belongs mentoring program. In addition to engaging incoming sixth-graders in fun STEM activities at the museum and on ISU’s campus, the camp provides an opportunity for more meaningful contact between the new students and their eighth-grade WEB mentors.
• Mental Health America West Central Indiana Inc. will bring the Too Good For Violence curriculum to students who are transitioning from elementary school to middle school in the Parke, Sullivan and Vermillion county school districts. The Too Good For Violence Program is a multifaceted prevention program focused on promoting important skills such as respect for self and others while developing effective communication skills, social and conflict resolution skills, emotional competency skills and anger management strategies that can help facilitate the major life change to middle school.
• Clara Fairbanks Foundation will bring indoor rowing machines (called ergs) curriculum, and training to the Sarah Scott Middle School physical education program so that teachers and students can access rowing without ever leaving the classroom. The “Erg Ed Program” will support kids by introducing them to a sport that promotes goal-setting, equality, working together, and finding a voice as a team.
The Successful Student Transitions Initiative is aimed at the oftentimes difficult transitions throughout the K-12 school career such as the transition from elementary to middle school, middle to high school, and high school to post-secondary education.
“The Transitions grant program is meant to support those students who, as a result of the pandemic, have not been in a classroom for over a year, and now rather than going back to the social environment they felt comfortable in must go to a new building, with new teachers and a new mix of students," said Liz Metzger, Youth Success Impact Council member. "The three awardees target students entering middle school, a tough time under the best of circumstances.
"Each program relies on an evidenced based program. The advantage of this is that the time needed to get a program up and running is greatly reduced. These awardees are ready to go. We look forward to watching the progress of each program and the impact on the students over the next three years.”
For more information, visit www.uwwv.org.
