United Way makes available $150,000 in grants

Projects to expanding quality childcare and training for peer addiction recovery specialists are the focus of a different funding mechanism announced Tuesday by the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
Up to $100,000 is available through a two-year grant opportunity called the Quality Childcare Initiative, and up to $50,000 is available to recruit, train, coordinate, manage and monitor peer-led training and certification to help those recovering from substance use disorders.
“Instead of being a United Way that is about an annual fundraising drive and raising a couple million dollars, we want to be known in this community for a strong focus on what the community wants in the future,” said Richard Payonk, executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
An 18-month process community surveys identified a focus on addictions recovery and early childhood education as focal points for the efforts to end generational poverty in the six counties covered by the local United Way.
Payonk explained that “impact councils” are being formed to drive solutions for the factors feeding generational poverty.
The Success By 6 Impact Council promotes healthy early childhood development to ensure children enter school ready to succeed.
A core focus is available and affordability of high-quality childcare leading to kindergarten readiness and a foundation for lifelong learning.
“Research shows that a child’s brain develops more rapidly in the first five years than in any other time in their life,” said Natalie Pugh of Chances and Services for Youth, who serves as co-chair of the Success By 6 council.
Only 16 percent of children age five and younger were enrolled last year in high-quality childcare or early education programs in the Wabash Valley, Pugh said. The state average is 37 percent.
“If more children had the skills and abilities they need to be successful in school when they started kindergarten, they would have a greater opportunity to achieve success in high school and life,” Pugh said. “Our Success By 6 council understands that to impact generational poverty, we must give children the opportunity to change their future, the future of our workforce and our communities.”
Quality of childcare is evaluated in Indiana by the state-implemented Paths to Quality Program using a one to four rating scale. Quality child care includes those rated at level three or four. Illinois has a comparable program called ExceleRate.
Qualifying childcare providers in Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties in Indiana, and Clark County in Illinois, can apply for funding through the United Way website at uwwv.org/funding. Letters of intent, the first step in the application process, are due Sept. 25.
The same deadline applies for the Substance Use Disorders Council, which focuses on well-rounded approaches to supporting prevention, treatment and recovery solutions.
Jaymie Wood, executive director of Family Services Association, said peer support has shown great results in helping people in recovery improve their life situation.
Unfortunately, access to affordable training and certification programs have been lacking for many communities in the Wabash Valley. The mini-grants available can present training and certification programs in rural areas.
“The grant hopes to produce as many as 60 new individuals trained as peer support specialists and completing the certification process over the course of the first year,” Wood said.
Individuals and businesses interested in donating to support the funding of the initiatives or impact councils can visit the United Way’s website at www.uwwv.org for more information.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.