United Ways in Indiana are launching a survey to better understand how the COVID-19 pandemic and economic disruption affected and continue to affect Hoosier communities around the state.
The survey will help local United Ways and their communities identify trends and needs to best provide support in this challenging time. Community members are asked to provide insight into how COVID-19 impacted their household’s ability to cover basic needs and the choices that their household makes to ensure health, education and financial stability.
To take the survey, visit tinyurl.com/4r5zycd5
When COVID-19 hit, nearly 950,000 Indiana households were already one emergency away from financial ruin — a 10-year record high — setting the stage for the unprecedented economic impact of the crisis, according to Indiana’s latest ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) report, released in spring of 2020.
The challenges faced by ALICE households continue to be exacerbated by the pandemic.
In 2018, of Indiana’s 2.6 million households, more than 610,000 were ALICE; a record number were unable to afford the basics for survival, despite working. That is in addition to the nearly 330,000 families that were living in poverty. The report shows ALICE households were locked out of the boom economy and unable to establish savings due to meager pay raises and inconsistent job hours, schedules and benefits. As a result, ALICE households accounted for 24% of Indiana’s households in 2018, up from 16% in 2007. In contrast, poverty levels remained largely flat at about 13%.
The ALICE Report for Indiana was co-sponsored by Indiana United Ways and the United Way of Central Indiana and is a project of United For ALICE, a grassroots movement of some 650 United Ways in 21 states, corporations and foundations, all using the same methodology to document financial need.
ALICE Reports provide county-by-county and town-level data, and analysis of how many households are struggling, including the obstacles ALICE households face on the road to financial independence.
For more information, visit UnitedForALICE.org/Indiana or contact Kathryn Habecker, kathryn.habecker@iuw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.