United Way kicks off annual resource drive

The United Way of the Wabash Valley on Wednesday officially kicked off its 2020 Annual Community Resource Drive.
The kickoff marks the start of the annual effort to shine a light on local communities' most daunting social issues while raising funds to address their causes.
Funds raised by the United Way go to fight poverty and build a brighter future by working toward the goal of moving 10,000 families out of financial struggle and into stability. All funds raised stay in the United Way’s six-county service area — Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo in Indiana and Clark in Illinois.
This year, because of theCOVID-19 pandemic, United Way’s fundraising efforts will look a little different. The United Way has adapted to the workplace and community environment and created virtual opportunities. A new online user experience is available for workplaces that gives employees the opportunity to learn about the work of the organization. This platform also provides easy donation options the workplace can customize.
Also, the United Way has its Choose Your Impact website (uwwv.org/choose) for individuals who wish to learn about the United Way and, if they choose, donate directly.
"... We understand the need to adjust, and are excited about the virtual options we are creating to engage community support to continue the work that our community so desperately still needs," said Danielle Isbell, resource development director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
Nathan Voys, CEO of Terre Haute Regional Hospital, is this year’s resource drive ambassador.
“I am proud to support United Way’s work in our community,” he said in a news release. “COVID has exposed the already tremendous amount of need in our community. United Way was working to address the root causes of poverty before COVID and will continue tackling these tough issues into the future.
Voys noted that in addition to its regular work, the United Way of the Wabash Valley has been "able to step up to the plate and provide immediate assistance from the very beginning of the pandemic. With local business and community support they have been able to invest over $940,000, in just the past six months, to organizations providing assistance to those struggling in our community because of the effects of COVID.
"Now more than ever we need to continue to support United Way in their work to create a stronger community for us all."
The United Way continues to partner with Terre Haute Chevrolet. This year, the business is providing a $10,000 cash prize giveaway to a lucky donor.
“Terre Haute Chevrolet values the community we serve and we believe the United Way is taking the right approach by focusing on the root causes of poverty and struggling working families," said General Manager Kevin Cauble. "... We wanted to lead the way with by providing this extra incentive to donors.”
Donors can earn chances to win the cash incentive based on their level of donor support. Entries for the $10,000 cash drawing are earned by:
• Any returning donor at same level or more, one entry;
• Every $25 increment donation from a new donor, two entries;
• Every $25 increment increase from a previous year donor over their last year’s gift, two entries.
• An added bonus with any new or increased gift reaching $500 or more, 20 additional entries.
Donations must be submitted by Dec. 31 for a chance to win. The drawing will be held in January 2021.
For more information about getting involved, contact Isbell at 812-235-6287 or disbell@uwwv.org.
