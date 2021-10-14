United Way hosts Virtual Valley Connection series

Beginning Oct. 21, the United Way of the Wabash Valley will host a new new townhall series, Virtual Valley Connection.
These will be conversations to allow the public to provide information about community issues to United Way and also learn more about the work of the organization, the United Way said in a news release. Each conversation will have a theme that relates to United Way’s focus areas.
The talks will take place on Zoom with the option to be viewed on a Facebook Livestream. The talks are every three to four weeks at noon on Thursdays.
Themes of the series will include:
• Struggling Working Families – Poverty and ALICE in the Wabash Valley
• Success By 6 – Early Childhood Education
• Community – Building Strong Neighborhoods
• Youth Success – Supporting Children Through School
• Substance Use Disorder – Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery in the Wabash Valley
• Financial Stability – Building Blocks for Family Stability
• Safety Net – Providing Basic Needs
Each conversation will begin with a short community update on United Way’s work and will be followed by open forum discussion.
This is a chance for community members to provide feedback for existing work of the United Way, as well as discuss areas of concern they see in the community. To help foster discussion, United Way will also prompt the audience with a few questions.
To learn more about upcoming events, check out United Way of the Wabash Valley on Facebook.
