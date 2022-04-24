United Way hosts childcare provider appreciation event

The United Way’s Success By 6 Impact Council on Saturday hosted a childcare appreciation event at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute.
Childcare providers have a vital role in our community from keeping children safe, nurturing their curiosity, and preparing them for a lifetime of learning and growth, the United Way said in a news release. Saturday's event was to show appreciation for local dedicated childcare providers and their staffs.
The Success By 6 Council focuses on promoting healthy early childhood development to ensure children enter school ready to succeed. To do that the council understands and believes that the Wabash Valley needs need a strong ecosystem of early childhood education sites and providers. Childcare providers routinely serve as teachers, but also counselors, interventionists, business leaders, and most recently, public health officials.
This event was a chance to acknowledge the challenges the industry has faced over the past couple of years, and to say thank you. The council hopes the event shows providers that it understands just how critical childcare is to economic stability for the community and that, without this amazing group of educators, many would struggle to meet the demands of employers.
To show their appreciation childcare providers were provided giveaways and door prizes. Beyond the thank you, the event also provided resources and professional development opportunities around curriculum building, music and craft ideas, yoga for kids and more.
This free event, with over 70 pre-registered attendees, also included roundtable discussions that allowed providers to learn from others, network, and share ideas and resources to better care for young children.
“Childcare providers were deemed essential workers in the Governor’s directive in March 2020, and for good reason," said Holly Curtsinger, director of the Early Childhood Education Center at Indiana State University and co-chair of the Success By 6 Impact Council.
"The childcare industry is a critical piece of our economic infrastructure, and parents rely heavily on providers in order to meet their own work responsibilities, she said.
"At the same time, the very nature of the work is in direct contrast to pandemic guidelines — there is no way to socially distance from an infant in need of care. Providers have put in long hours and made personal sacrifices in order to keep their programs afloat.
"We recognize the challenges they have faced, and we want to do our part to say thank you, not only for the direct care they have provided, but for the role they play in helping to maintain economic stability — helping our community to move forward during a critical time."
— This item was provided to the Tribune-Star by United Way of the Wabash Valley.
