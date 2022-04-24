United Way hosts childcare provider appreciation event

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.