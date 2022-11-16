The United Way of the Wabash Valley is holding its annual Community Resource Drive.
The aim of the fundraiser is to shine a light on the community’s social issues while raising fund to address the causes, the United Way said in a news release.
The funds raised stay in the organizations service area including Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties in Indiana and Clay County in Illinois.
“The Annual Community Resource Drive is a time where people can make an investment in our community,” said Danielle Isbell, resource development director at UWWV. “These donations give us the ability to fund needed services, programs and initiatives that are changing lives across the Wabash Valley in our focus areas of education, health, financial stability, and community building.”
For the fourth year in a row, Terre Haute Chevrolet is providing a $10,000 cash prize giveaway to a donor.
Donors can earn chances to win the cash incentive based on their level of donor support, the press release explains. Entries for the cash drawing are earned by:
- New donors at any giving level and any returning donor at same level giving or more get one entry
- Every $25 increment donation from a new donor gets two entries
- Every $25 increment increase from a previous year donor over their last year’s gift gets two entries
- An added bonus with any new or increased gift reaching $500 or more gets 20 additional entries
Donations must be submitted by Dec. 31 for a chance to win. The drawing will be held in January 2023.
For more information, visit the organization’s website at uwwv.org.
