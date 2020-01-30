The United Way of the Wabash Valley on Thursday evening held its annual meeting at The Ohio Building in Terre Haute and recognized outstanding volunteers for their work supporting the organization.
Awarded annually since 1968, the Richard D. Newport Award recognizes an individual for exemplifying an outstanding commitment to advocate, collaborate, and support the organization’s mission resulting in the growth of United Way resources. This year’s winner was Kate Shaffer of AGI Yargus, a United Way board member, for her work in the organization’s Pi Day fundraiser and helping to spread the mission of the United Way across their service area.
The Solomon Award has been awarded annually since 1991 by the United Way Community Impact Committee to an individual for their leadership and demonstration of extraordinary wisdom, responsiveness, and flexibility in investing United Way donor resources to create the greatest impact in our community. This year’s winners were Jennifer Hutchens of Hutchens & Associates and Jaymie Wood of FSA Counseling, the co-chairs for the United Way’s new Substance Use Disorders Impact Council.
Their work over the past year in the development and execution of the council has been remarkable with three investment opportunities created for the community to begin creating real change in this field, the United Way said in a news release.
The United Way also recognized Terre Haute Chevrolet for its generous sponsorship of $10,000 for the Annual United Way Resource Drive Incentive, with the winner announced earlier in January as Haley Akers. The giveaway is the ninth year Terre Haute Chevrolet has partnered with the United Way in donating an incentive to encourage community members to donate.
Also Thursday, a new slate of officers was approved. Incoming officers are:
• Jameel Ahmed of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, president;
• Hicham Rahmouni of Lugar Center for Rural Health, vice-president;
• Kate Shaffer of AGI Yargus, secretary
• Nathan Vooys of Regional Hospital, treasurer.
Recognized for their service to the board were outgoing members Willie Banks, Caroline Carvill, Mike Collins, Lea Anne Crooks, Steve Holman, Kristi Howe, Jennifer Isbell-Scott, Joseph Kerr, Stuart Powell, Hannah Pruitt and Brennan Randolph.
Highlighting the night were two speakers whose lives are touched by the work the United Way is doing.
Sarah Summers is a parent of a child that attends a childcare that received the first round of funding for United Way’s Quality Childcare Initiative. This funding created 126 openings at Paths to Quality Level 3 or 4 childcares, or licensed, curriculum-based high-quality facilities, across the Wabash Valley.
The second speaker, Mike Rentfro with the Wabash Valley Recovery Center, spoke about Peer Recover Specialists, who are individuals with lived experiences that are able to help aid those in active recovery.
Thursday evening’s event brought together donors, volunteers, and community partners in order to celebrate the progress over the past year. It also provided a look at the future of the organization as it work towards the goal of moving 10,000 families out of financial struggles and into stability.
Executive Director Richard Payonk wrapped up the night by stressing that the United Way is are starting the third year of the transition to a collective impact organization. He said he is excited by the progress that has been made with more community partners and a greater focus on solutions towards breaking the cycle of generational poverty.
Payon encouraged more of the community, including businesses and community organizations, to join the fight and support the great work that is being done.
For more information, call the United Way office at 812-235-6287.
