United Way honors the late Natalie Pugh

The United Way’s Success By 6 Council has launched the Natalie Pugh Memorial Professional Development Fund, named in honor of a dedicated early childhood education advocate and United Way volunteer.
The fund will support those who pursue additional education and professional development in early childhood education to improve their knowledge and skills. The new fund was announced Tuesday at the United Way of the Wabash Valley in Terre Haute.
Pugh, who served as co-chair of the Success by 6 Impact Council, passed away in the fall after a long battle with cancer. She also had been director of Child Care Resource and Referral at Chances and Services for Youth.
"Natalie not only committed decades of her life to high quality early child care, but she also served as a mentor for other early learning professionals in the community," said Dorothy Chambers, United Way's Success by 6 Impact staff member.
The Success By 6 Council decide to to focus its educational investments through a fund dedicated in Pugh's honor.
Early childhood educators can benefit in two ways:
• The Credential Assistance Program awards educational incentives to those who complete their credential/degree program using the federally funded and Indiana-administered T.E.A.C.H Early Childhood Scholarship Program or Illinois Gateways Scholarship Program.
These already-funded programs provide tuition reimbursement to students in the early childhood education field.
This CAP funding incentivizes students to complete their education. It also provides an incentive payment to the students’ early childhood education program employers for helping that employee "get across the finish line," Chambers said.
The incentive funding ranges from $500 to $1,500 based on the credential or degree type.
• The Professional Development Grants support enrichment opportunities for childcare staff and preschool teachers who provide direct care for young children.
The funds cover registration fees for conferences, workshops, classes, etc. that will improve the applicants’ ability to do their job and foster the healthy development of young children. The grant awards range from $30 to $150.
It's anticipated about $15,000 to $20,000 will be available each year for awards through the Pugh memorial fund, Chambers said.
Over time, Success by 6 will add to and update these opportunities to meet the needs of the profession.
Brad Pugh, Natalie's husband, attended the announcement. He recalls how passionately she would speak about early childhood education and quality child care in the Wabash Valley. "I just think it's fantastic ... that the United Way would keep that legacy going," he said.
Connie Hire, director of Union Hospital's Child Development Center, said her staff has and will continue to benefit from United Way professional development funds. "We can't always budget for this ... Without having those grants, we wouldn't be able to send as many and just the knowledge they gain from going has been a great thing."
She attended Pugh's presentations and remembers "her heart was so into everything she did. Her commitment to share her knowledge with other educators, to make them the best they could be, is what really shines in my mind," Hire said.
With the creation of the new fund, "She would be so pleased and it just makes you smile," Hire said.
The new fund is comprised of donations in honor of Pugh as well as board-designated funds.
Those interested in the new professional development fund can visit the United Way of the Wabash Valley website at uwwv.org/funding.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
