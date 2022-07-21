United Way gives $67K to VCSC for financial skills program

The United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Financial Management Council announced Thursday it is awarding $67,270 to the Vigo County School Corp. for financial skills literacy training for teenagers
With the grant funding, VCSC will partner with Junior Achievement of Great St. Louis to implement a teacher-led classroom curriculum that culminates with a visit to JA Finance Park, a realistic on-site facility, where students put into practice what they’ve learned by developing a personal budget.
The program is designed to reach students at their own level so that they can build a foundation for making intelligent lifelong financial decisions, including those related to income, expenses, savings, and credit.
The United Way funding will allow VCSC to reach 300 students in the 2022-2023 school year. VCSC will initially offer the program to JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) students in the Wabash Valley and alternative high school students including Booker T. Washington and Vigo Virtual Success Academy. It will expand to offer the programming to more students and other school corporations in future years.
Doug Dillion, director of career and technical education for the district, said, "With this grant award, the United Way of the Wabash Valley is making an investment in financial planning education and career exploration for the Wabash Valley youth. The Vigo County School Corporation and Junior Achievement are excited about providing this new opportunity to our youth and helping equip students with the tools needed to make good fiscal and career decisions as they transition into adulthood."
Said Richard Payonk, the Executive Director for United Way of the Wabash Valley, “We know that developing financial literacy skills in our teens is just one key step in overcoming our community’s cycle of generational poverty and reducing the number of struggling working households in our future. This is great community-strengthening work that starts with our kids."
For more information, visit, www.uwwv.org. Community members interested in getting more involved in the work of United Way’s Financial Management Impact Council can contact Mark Johnson at 812-235-6287 or mjohnson@uwwv.org.
