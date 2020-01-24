United Way of the Wabash Valley has received two grants totaling $100,000 that will help improve access to quality childcare and increase the number of children better prepared for kindergarten.
Early Learning Indiana awarded both grants, with funding provided by the Lilly Endowment and Indiana’s Preschool Development Grant.
One is for $75,000 as part of the Child Care Deserts Competition. United Way's Success by 6 program will work in partnership with the Vigo County School Corp. "to repurpose rooms in available school locations to create new seats and secure a partnership with a child care provider to operate the classrooms."
The grant focuses on increasing access to high-quality child care for children ages 6 weeks to 6 years, and programs will include pre-school.
"We worked with the Vigo County School Corp. to apply for it," said Abby Desboro, United Way marketing and communications director.
The district has schools with available space, and the community needs more quality child care, she said. Private child care providers would move into the available space and operate the programs.
Another goal of the grant is to create a framework for how to incorporate private child care providers into public school buildings that can be used in other communities.
The grant is furthering the school district's goals as well.
"It's very welcome news. We live in an area that has significant need for early childhood education," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. "First and foremost, this will improve our community's kindergarten readiness." It also is part of the district's long-term strategy to find ways to repurpose unused space and generate revenue.
The district will work with United Way to provide high-quality early childhood education "in the areas of our county that most need it," Riley said.
Schools already have facilities that are required for childcare as well as food service accommodations.
Desboro said it can be expensive to outfit a child care facility that meets levels 3 and 4 on the state's Paths to Quality rating system. "Schools are already set up for that," she said.
The $75,000 grant is funded by the Lilly Endowment, and UWWV was one of 13 organizations statewide to receive funding through the Child Care Deserts competition.
In the Wabash Valley, only 16% of children birth to age 5 are enrolled in high-quality child care or early education programs, compared to Indiana’s 37%.
The second grant for $25,000 is aimed at developing programs and practices that help children transition into kindergarten, Desboro said.
The Success by 6 Impact Council will partner with area schools to put programs in place. "We don't have exact programs yet," she said. "We should have something coming next fall."
Vigo or other counties in United Way's service area could be involved.
The $25,000 is from Indiana’s Preschool Development Grant; United Way’s Success by 6 was one of 15 Indiana communities awarded $25,000 to develop kindergarten transition plans using national best practices and specific criteria.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
