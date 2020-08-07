United Way gets $1M grant to fight, treat drug abuse

The United Way of the Wabash Valley has been awarded $1 million over the next three years to expand service delivery for substance use disorders and opioid use disorders in its rural service area communities of Sullivan, Parke, and Vermillion counties.
United Way of the Wabash Valley was one of only two United Ways in the country to receive this grant.
The funding comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration's Federal Office of Rural Health Policy, which awarded over $89 million for the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program grants to 89 organizations in 38 states.
Over the past year, United Way has been executing a similar planning grant that has taken an in-depth look at its rural communities in the Wabash Valley and their needs relating to substance use disorder.
The United Way says this implementation grant will allow it to partner with organizations in their Substance Use Disorders Impact Council and use that research to implement a set of core substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery activities grounded in evidence-based or promising practice models.
This grant will fund programming by United Way, Chances and Services for Youth, Hamilton Center, Next Step Foundation, and Valley Professionals Community Health Center. This programming will include:
• A new substance use trained case manager and counselor to support Vermillion county;
• Hiring and training nine new health and social service professional interns;
• Three new peer Recover Centers with expanded telehealth and 24/7 call operations;
• Two new Recover Residences;
• Over 2,000 students enrolled in new school-based, evidence-based, teacher-led prevention programs per year;
• Increased educational programming and marketing surrounding substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery strategies;
• Nine new permanent drug take-back sites and six collection events;
The United Way has shifted its framework over the last two years to a collective impact approach of convening multiple organization to focus on a goal of moving 10,000 families out of financial struggles and into stability.
The Substance Use Disorders Impact Council is now working on investing over $1.24 million into the community through programs and initiatives over the next three years.
“The Substance Use Disorders Impact Council is doing big things and this is a great win for our community,” said Richard Payonk, Executive Director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley. “This grant was only possible because of our new approach and really makes a powerful case for why nonprofits working together in collaborative ways can tap into more resources for our community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.