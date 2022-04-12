United Way distributes $117K in safety net funds

Eleven local safety-net organizations across were awarded $117,475 from the United Way of the Wabash Valley on Tuesday to provide food, shelter and clothing to people in need.
Richard Payonk, executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley, opened the event by noting that a 2018 study found that 30,000 households in the area — 40% of the entire population — were struggling financially, which changed the organization's mission to diminishing generational poverty.
But, he added, many people need assistance immediately, something that an ambitious long-term quest could not cater to. Hence, the safety-net grants.
Recipients were chosen, Payonk said in an interview, by volunteers sifting through the many applications from organizations.
"We have rubrics and metrics to score them and basically try to figure out who's going to make the best use of a dollar, make it go the farthest to help the most people," he explained. "We select the best."
Those receiving grants were:
• 12 Points Brown Bag Project — $2,000 to provide sack lunches to residents living in public housing in Terre Haute.
• American Red Cross — $15,000 to provide services to families facing disasters such as flood, tornado, or housefire.
• Brazil First United Methodist Church — $13,750 for their Something's Cooking Pantry Blessings, which provides weekly meals, and Coats for Kids and The Shoe Ministry, which provide coats and shoes to local elementary students in need.
• Catholic Charities of Terre Haute — $15,000 for Bethany House aiding vulnerable individuals to meet basic needs of life and avoid homelessness.
• Council on Domestic Abuse (CODA) — $7,000 for case managers and safe housing for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
• Kid Kare Project — $15,000 to provide items and financial assistance to children up to 18 years old in Parke, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
• Manna from Seven — $10,000 to provide food to needy individuals and families.
• Mental Health America of West Central Indiana — $7,325 to aid their PATH program which provides housing and case management service to homeless individuals.
• Parke County Resource Center — $15,000 to provide food and hygiene items to families in need.
• St. Joseph University Parish — $2,400 to aid the St. Joseph University Parish Samaritan Ministry which provides stable housing and prescription assistance.
• The Salvation Army of Indiana — $15,000 to provide immediate financial assistance to residents of Sullivan, Clay, Parke, and Vermillion counties who are struggling to meet their basic needs.
Catholic Charities' John Etling said the grant would come in handy.
"We work with a lot of transient families and individuals here in the Wabash Valley that are seeking shelter," Etling said. "We provide temporary emergency shelter and it gives those individuals a chance to take a breath and reassess where they are in their path and work things out so they can look forward to more permanent housing. There's a financial component to getting back on their feet."
Anna McDaniel, of St. Joseph University Parish, said the funding will help "expand a ministry we have been offering where someone comes to the door in need of maybe stranded traveler assistance — some gas, a bus ticket or an overnight hotel stay until they can get where they need to be to get more help"
Mental Health America of West Central's Theo Hull said the gift would help his organization expand, as well.
"That money is going to go to our homeless outreach team," he said. "They are going to be able to provide documentation and comfort items to individuals who are currently experiencing homelessness. This money will help us take people off the streets and eventually to housing."
