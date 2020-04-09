United Way, Community Foundation distribute $96,800

The United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation have distributed another 22 grants from the recently formed COVID-19 Relief Fund to local organizations totaling $96,810.
The funds will be used to assist organizations helping individuals and families with immediate COVID-19 related needs in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Sullivan, and Vermillion counties in Indiana and Clark County in Illinois.
The second round of grants include:
- $3,000 for Annunciation St. Vincent de Paul Society in Clay County – increased need for food pantry
- $5,000 for Brown Bagger School Food Program in Sullivan County– increased need for food
- $5,000 for CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center – sustain operational expenses during closure
- $5,000 for Children’s Bureau, Inc. - increased need in rent, utility and other basic needs assistance for families
- $5,000 for Clay County YMCA – increased need for food distribution program
- $2,880 for FSA Counseling, Inc. – provide equipment for telehealth needs
- $2,000 for Manna from Seven, Inc. – increased need for food
- $5,000 for Meals on Wheels – increased need for food delivery service
- $5,000 for Next Step Foundation – scholarships for 10 residents to sustain the residential treatment services
- $5,000 for Reach Services – utility assistance for Rapid Rehousing Program and Independent Living Program
- $3,000 for Samaritan Food Pantry – St. Joseph University Parish – increased need for food pantry
- $5,000 for Salvaged Lives Life Center – sustain residential sober living/life center facility
- $3,600 for St. Benedict Soup Kitchen – cover added expenses to distribute meals to go
- $5,000 for Sullivan County Humane Society – sustain operations of facility
- $4,830 for The Avenues, Inc. – sustain residential recovery program
- $5,000 for Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club – sustain operational expenses during closure
- $5,000 for Terre Haute Humane Society – sustain operational expenses during closure to the public
- $5,000 for Valley Professional Community Health Center – provide equipment for telehealth needs and personal protective equipment
- $5,000 for Wabash Valley Family Sports Center – sustain operational expenses during closing
- $5,000 for Wabash Valley Teen Challenge – sustain residential program
- $5,000 for West Side Christian Church – increased demand for food and supplies
All requests are prioritized and funded based upon up-to-date community needs assessments. United Way has hosted virtual “Listening Sessions” on Friday afternoons with 30-40 community partners, including some government and health officials. They will be continuing these sessions to ensure the Relief Fund is investing in the greatest needs.
Each organization may apply for a maximum of $5,000 and reapply for additional funds two weeks after they receive fund disbursement.
Those organizations wanting to apply can request funds through a simple process available at uwwv.org/covid. The application should be less than one page, and emailed to covid19fund@uwwv.org upon completion.
Initially funded by both organizations, the fund has grown to more than $215,000 and has now efficiently distributed over $135,000 to organizations.
Community donations up to $100,000 will be matched in cooperation with the United Way and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation; $42,000 in matching money is still available.
To donate, visit uwwv.org/covid or wvcf.org/covid. All money donated will remain in the Wabash Valley and can be designated to specific-county use. No administrative fees will be charged, so 100% of the donations goes into the community.Corporate partners and foundations seeking to be partners in the fund can reach out to Danielle Isbell at disbell@uwwv.org or Beth Tevlin at beth@wvcf.org.
For more information on the fund specifics, size, awards, and how to apply visit the website uwwv.org/covid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.