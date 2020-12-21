United Way awards seven mini-grants

The United Way of the Wabash Valley today announced seven mini-grants from its Youth Success Impact Council aimed at assisting school aged children from grades K-12 who are having issues regarding attendance or staying engaged while in class.
The awardees are:
• Ben Franklin Elementary School; Tokens for Books; Provides reward tokens for students based on attendance to be traded in for books.
• Hamilton Center; Youth Mentoring; Provides a relationship with a caring adult who works with youth to achieve their potential.
• Merom Methodist Church; The Way Forward; Provides local students with an environment conductive to learning with tutors, internet access, and healthy snacks.
• Northeast East Elementary School; Significant Relationships; Develops relationships with mentors to assess and keep students on track academically.
• Sarah Scott Middle School; Success for Sarah Scott Scotties; Encourages student attendance and engagement by incentivizing with rewards to the school store for purchase.
• Southwest School Corporation; Carlisle Middle School; Hosts virtual activities to get students, parent and faculty all involved and engaged in learning activities together.
• Vigo Virtual Success Academy; Student Success Kits; Provides STEM-related kits and books to encourage family engagement.
The Youth Success Council developed the Youth Success Student Engagement mini-grant program, for up to $5,000 each for community organizations or schools to aid in enhancing student engagement and to work to improve long-term student attendance rates.
These mini-grants totaled $29,418.
