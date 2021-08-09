United Way awards over $67K for neighborhood improvement

The United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Strong Neighborhoods Council has announced more than $67,000 in funding awards for Neighborhood Improvement Project mini-grants across the community.
This is the first community investment for the council, the goal of which is to create positive impact for struggling working families in the Wabash Valley by investing in programs and initiatives that provide safe, vibrant and inclusive neighborhoods.
The mini-grant program focuses on projects that are to enhance the “look and feel” of a neighborhood by addressing public safety, beautification projects, blight elimination, and/or government-service improvement.
The council made awards to 15 projects across the Wabash Valley in amounts of $1,500 to $5,000. Those were:
• 12 Points Patio - Creation of an outdoor gathering place for the neighborhood
• 12 Points Revitalization – Support of organizations IHCDA revitalization campaign and improvements
• Catholic Charities of Terre Haute – New paint, artwork, landscaping, and seating at Ryves Youth Center/Etling Hall and leadership workshop series in the neighborhood
• City of Sullivan – Ring Video Doorbell program for residents’ safety and security
• Collet Park Neighborhood Association – Dog park development in Collet Park
• Davis Park PTO – Mural creation, landscaping improvements, and clean-up days
• Forest Park Brazil – Landscaping and updates to the fountain wall
• Grace Community Church – Beautification of outdoor area
• Hungarian Hall – Rehab of Hall structure
• Lincolnsire-Woodshire Homeowners Association – Revitalization of neighborhood park
• REEF (Recycling and Environmental Education Foundation) – Raised beds in Clinton Community Garden
• MACC (Mothering as a Career Club) – Revitalization of Dobbs StoryWalk
• ReThink, Inc. – Enhancement to community gardens including seating and QR codes
• Ryves Optimist Club – New outdoor lighting at Ryves Youth Center/Etling Hall
• Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors – Lost Creek neighborhood area beautification
