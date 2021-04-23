United Way of the Wabash Valley has awarded a total of $325,553 to 13 organizations across the Wabash Valley that are providing safety net and COVID-19 relief services.
This was made possible by generous donations to the United Way and the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund created in March of 2020 by the United Way and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
Recipients include:
• American Red Cross was awarded $15,000 to provide disaster cycle services to help families facing disasters such as flood, tornado, or house fire.
• Brazil First United Methodist Church was awarded $12,000 for their Somethings Cooking Pantry Blessings, which provides weekly meals and a pantry to local families.
• Catholic Charities of Terre Haute was awarded $15,000 for their Bethany House, which aids vulnerable individuals to meet basic needs of life and avoid homelessness.
• Covered with Love was awarded $5,000 to provide disposable diapers, wipes and other baby hygiene products to families in need.
• Family Support Services of West Central Indiana was awarded $20,000 to provide immediate and long-term help to victims and their dependents of domestic violence.
• FSA Counseling was awarded $60,000 to provide preemptive programming and community resources.
• Hamilton Center was awarded $5,990 to provide staff training to provide them with additional skills to help them assist clients struggling with pandemic-related stressors.
• Kid Kare Project, Inc. was awarded $15,000 to provide items and financial assistance to children ages 0-18 in Parke, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
• Manna from Seven was awarded $24,000 to provide food to needy individuals and families.
• Mental Health America of West Central Indiana was awarded $51,260 to provide Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) across the Wabash Valley.
• Next Step Foundation was awarded $40,000 for their Vigo Parke Resource Response Team, which is a partnership between Next Step and the Parke County Resource Center and will serve low-income families and individuals to meet their basic needs.
• Terre Haute Meals on Wheels was awarded $56,903 to expand their meal delivery program and emergency food boxes to Brazil.
• The Avenues, Inc. was awarded $5,400 to help provide safe, affordable and health sober living environment for women in recovery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.