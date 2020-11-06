The Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund has announced awards totaling $160,400 to five organizations as part of their second tier of large-scale grants focused specifically on the rural counties surrounding Vigo in the Wabash Valley.
The awards are intended to assist local organizations in helping a broader number of individuals and families with both short- and long-term COVID-19 related needs who are providing service to those living outside of Vigo County.
The organizations receiving funding for this round of programming include:
• $39,985 for West Central Indiana Area Health Education Center (WCI-AHEC), hosted at Indiana State University, to provide Mental Health First Aid Training in all the United Way rural service counties with a focus on first responders and essential workers.
• $20,000 for Pace Community Action Agency in Sullivan County to provide warm family meals to those suffering by partnering with local restaurants for the meals to help their small businesses.
• $30,000 for the Salvation Army Service Extension Units in Sullivan, Clay, Parke, and Vermillion counties to assist with rent, utilities, food and other essentials.
• $40,000 for South Vermillion Community Schools to provide hotspot subscriptions for students in need, begin offering a tutoring program to struggling students, and to provide structured wellness opportunities to stressed teachers and staff.
• $30,512 for Sullivan Housing Authority to create a mentoring and tutoring program aimed at the student residents of the Housing Authority, but also other low-income families in Sullivan County.
In mid-March, the United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation created and seeded the Relief Fund to quickly and effectively grant resources to community-based organizations to address emerging needs in our community as a result of the COIVD-19 pandemic. Since then the Fund has awarded short-term relief grants and second-tier larger-scale grants to provide significantly greater relief efforts in “needs areas” determined by local community input.
Overall, the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund has been able to provide grants totaling over $1.1 million to over 100 different organizations since March.
More information on the Relief Fund is available at uwwv.org/covid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.