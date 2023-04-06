The United Way of the Wabash Valley on Thursday announced it has awarded a total of $39,625 to six organizations providing safety net services.
Receiving grants are:
- Marshall Federated Church: Buddy Bag program, $7,750 to provide food for weekend meals to more than 60 students at Turkey Run Elementary School.
- Council on Domestic Abuse: Flex funding program, $9,500 to provide immediate financial relief for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault to keep them in their current safe housing or get them into safe housing.
- Kid Kare Project: Direct assistance, $4,000 to provide items and financial assistance to children up to ages 18 in Parke, Vermillion, and Vigo counties.
- Mental Health America of West Central Indiana: PATH program, $7,125 to work with homeless individuals to provide basic needs and other assistance while also helping them with the path to finding stable homes.
- St. Joseph University Parish: Samaritan Utility Ministry, $5,000 to provide emergency financial support to individuals to pay utility bills and disconnect fees.
- The Salvation Army of Indiana: $6,250 to provide immediate financial assistance to residents of Sullivan, Clay, Parke, and Vermillion counties who are struggling to meet their basic needs.
Safety net programs have always been a staple of the United Way’s investment in our community. These programs provide a critical service to many struggling individuals and families in the Wabash Valley, said Abby Desboro, co-executive director of the United Way.
For more information, visit, www.uwwv.org.
