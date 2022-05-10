United Way awards more than $66K for community improvements

The United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Strong Neighborhoods Council is awarding more than $66,000 in funding for Neighborhood Improvement Project mini-grants across the community.
This is the second round of this community investment. The goal is create a positive impact for struggling families in the Wabash Valley.
The Neighborhood Improvement Project mini-grant program focuses on projects that are intended to enhance the “look and feel” of a neighborhood by addressing public safety, beautification projects, blight elimination and/or government-service improvements or a combination of any of these categories.
The Council is awarding 14 projects across the Wabash Valley with awards ranging from $1,600 to $5,000. Award winners include:
• 3 Sisters Investments – Light up Locust St. with The LAB, support of exterior lighting and improvements to the LAB.
• 14th and Chestnut Community Center – Playground improvement with new mulch, fence, and playground features.
• Bloomingdale Friends Church – Disc Golf Course, supports the creation of a new 9-hole disc golf course.
• Chances and Services for Youth – Booker T. Washington Park Splash Pad, drainage improvements to the existing splash pad.
• City of Sullivan Parks Department – Sullivan City Park Bandstand, renovations including new picture windows and landscaping.
• Crossroads Disc Golf Club – Forest Park Disc Golf Course Renewal, support of renovation of disc golf course in Forest Park including new baskets and tee pads.
• Farrington’s Grove Historical District – Beautification days, support for the neighborhoods established beautification day projects.
• Maryland Community Church – Hope Week Neighborhood Repairs, beautification and home improvements for six elderly, disabled or low-income homeowners.
• Poland Community Lions Club – Lions Park, supports park renovations including revitalizing the basketball court, mulch, and playground improvements.
• Reach Services – Pathways Day Center, beautification and landscaping for the new Pathways Day Center.
• Society of Trash Baggers – Love Where you Live, provides a lending library for reacher/grabber tools and gloves to support beautification efforts.
• Town of Mecca – Mecca Pride, Firehouse beautification with decals and flagpole replacement.
• Terre Haute Association of Realtors – Spencer Park Blacktop Camp, supports a one-week summer camp at Spencer Ball Park including family and tournament experiences.
• Youth Mentor Group of Vigo County YMCA – Fairbanks Park beautification project, provides murals, mulch, seating and more around the YMCA and park.
Richard Payonk, Executive Director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley said, “We were thrilled at the response to this investment opportunity and are pleased that we are able to invest in neighborhood projects across the Wabash Valley. The Strong Neighborhoods Council is working hard to continue community building and I look forward to their upcoming plans and seeing these great projects come to life over the next few months.”
