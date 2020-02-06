The United Way of the Wabash Valley on Thursday announced it is awarding a $50,000 grant, the first from its Substance Use Disorders Impact Council.
The United Way sought applications from organizations to recruit, coordinate, manage and monitor peer-led training for peer recovery specialists in the community. Next Step Foundation has been awarded $50,000 and will begin its work immediately.
Peer recovery specialists are a form of peer support used to aid in substance use disorder treatment. This approach utilizes the lived experiences, combined with training and supervision, of a person who has walked the path of recovery from substance use disorder and is employed to assist others in their journey of recovery. Peer support services have been shown to reduce symptoms and hospitalization readmission rates in some states by as much as 56%.
There are challenges in the Wabash Valley to secure the training and certification, as well as implement and manage the services, according to the United Way. With this grant, the goal is to break down many barriers holding individuals back from receiving training and employment.
Said Dana Simons, executive director of Next Step, said, “Our goal is to have a minimum of 30 trained and certified peer recovery coaches available for employment, that includes five in each rural county, within the six-county United Way service area. In addition, we will work to help get these individuals employed as coaches first through our Peer Resource Center and then within the community at service and health providers.”
This marks the first large-scale grant awarded since the United Way's announcement of its goal to move 10,000 families out of financial struggles and into stability.
“We are very excited to make this announcement today, but we have much more work to do," United Way Executive Director Richard Payonk said in a news release. "Our donors and our community are making this happen. ... This is just the start.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.